IIT Hyderabad accused of serving food infested with cockroaches

Shashwat Goel, a former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, recently shared a concerning post on ‘X’ about ongoing health issues at the institution. The viral post highlights severe mismanagement and negligence spanning over a year, including widespread typhoid outbreaks, cases of food poisoning, and underreporting of health concerns among students. Students have raised alarms about unsanitary conditions in the mess, citing the presence of cockroaches and flies and a consistent lack of hygiene facilities. Despite multiple complaints, their concerns have allegedly gone unaddressed.

Goel’s post read, “Students at @iiit_hyderabad, supposed to be one of the top engineering colleges in the country, are in an ongoing health crisis caused by appalling mismanagement and negligence going on for well over a year, on mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, underreporting.” He added, “Students are forced to subscribe to the college ‘mess’ (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored for years. The fact that there’s less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored.” He also shared an image showing a salad covered in flies.

The recent health crisis at IIIT Hyderabad is not an isolated incident. According to Pingiiit, an independent student-run media organization, there was a significant typhoid outbreak last year, impacting over 40 students due to contaminated water. Allegedly, hostel authorities resorted to intimidation tactics to dissuade students from seeking testing, exacerbating the situation further. Despite multiple incidents and complaints, the college administration has faced accusations of covering up issues, disseminating false information, and making hollow promises to tackle the problems, revealing a lack of transparency and accountability within the institution.