Indian army to review Agnipath scheme due to NDA allies’ concerns

Indian Army is reviewing the Agnipath scheme following concerns expressed by NDA allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The objective is to ensure the smooth induction of Agniveers without compromising operational efficiency. Feedback is being analyzed at both force and personnel levels within the defence and security establishment.

Recommendations include increasing the percentage of Agniveers absorbed after four years of service to 60-70% from the current 25%. There are also suggestions to extend the service tenure to 7-8 years and raise the induction age for Agniveers in technical trades to 23 years. Other proposals include providing ex-gratia for disabilities developed during training and subsistence allowance to families of Agniveers killed in action.

The Agnipath scheme aims to reduce the pension bill and maintain a youthful force profile but has faced criticism for insufficient on-the-job training, leading to inexperience and lack of expertise. Adjustments are suggested to balance these objectives and address concerns about personnel shortages and operational capabilities while ensuring cohesion within the force. There are also socio-cultural concerns and apprehensions about post-service transition for Agniveers, which need to be managed effectively.