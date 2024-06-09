Indian Railways cancels several trains due to non-interlocking work: Full list

Lucknow: The Indian Railways has announced cancellation of several trains running between South India and Prayagraj . These trains were cancelled due to non-interlocking work (temporary disconnection of points, signals, track circuits, axle counters and other signalling appliances for essential works) on the Kazipet-Balharshah section. This work includes commissioning of a third line between Asifabad Road and Rechni Road in the Secunderabad division of South Central Railway.

A total of 37 passenger trains will remain affected, some of which run via Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki railway stations. Key trains among those cancelled include the Prayagraj-Bengaluru and Subedarganj-Secunderabad specials.

As per the Indian Railways, the 04121 Subedarganj-Secunderabad will not run on June 20 and 27 while 04122 Secunderabad Jn-Subedarganj will not run on June 22 and 29 from their originating stations. The 04131 Prayagraj Jn-Bengaluru has been cancelled on June 23 and 30, while 04132 Bengaluru-Prayagraj Junction will also not operate on June 26 and July 3 from their originating stations.

The 12539 Yesvantpur-Lucknow Express will remain cancelled on June 26 and July 3, and 12540) ucknow-Yesvantpur Express on June 28 and July 5 from their originating stations. The 12577 Darbhanga-Mysore Express will also not run on June 25 and July 2, and the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express will remain suspended on June 28 and July 5 from their originating stations.

Likewise, train number 22353 Patna-Bengaluru Express is scheduled to remain cancelled on June 20, 27, and July 4, while 22354 Bengaluru-Patna Express, will not run on June 23, 30, and July 7.

Similarly, the 22351 Patliputra-Bengaluru Express will not run on June 21, 28 and July 5 while 22352 Bengaluru-Patliputra Express will not run on June 24, July 1, and 8. The 03247 Danapur-Bengaluru will remain cancelled on June 20, 27 and July 4 even as 03248 Bengaluru-Danapur will not run on June 22, 29 and July 6. Train number 03251 Danapur-Bengaluru will remain cancelled on June 23, 24, 30 and July 1 while 03252 Bengaluru-Danapur will remain cancelled on June 25, 26, July 2 and 3 from their originating stations. The 03259 Danapur-Bengaluru is scheduled to remain cancelled on June 25 and July 2 while 03260 Bengaluru-Danapur will not run on June 27 and July 4 from their originating stations.