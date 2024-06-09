IndiGo and Air India flights narrowly avoid collision on same runway

Mumbai airport witnessed a potentially disastrous situation as an IndiGo aircraft landed on the same runway where an Air India jet was taking off. The Directorate of Civil Aviation swiftly launched an investigation and suspended an Air Traffic Control official in response to the incident. The near-miss involved two Airbus A320neos, with Air India flight 657 departing for Thiruvananthapuram and IndiGo flight 5053 arriving from Indore.

IndiGo confirmed that ATC had granted landing clearance for their aircraft and emphasized their commitment to passenger safety. They promptly reported the incident following protocol. Similarly, Air India stated that their flight was cleared for take-off by ATC and followed standard procedures during the incident. Both airlines assured cooperation with the ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the clearance given to each aircraft.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence last year at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where two IndiGo planes narrowly avoided each other during departure. The proximity of the two incidents underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols and effective communication between air traffic control and airlines to prevent such incidents in the future.