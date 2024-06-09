Infant’s death leads to five arrests in Azamgarh’s occult ‘baby conversion’ attempt

Azamgarh police have apprehended five individuals, including two employees from the Pawai community health center, after successfully rescuing two kidnapped babies—a boy and a girl. Among those arrested were Manoj, a technician from the ophthalmology department, and his sister-in-law Sangeeta, who works as an auxiliary nursing midwife at CHC Pawai. Additionally, Suraj, identified as an occult practitioner, along with Manoj’s wife Renu, and a kabaddi player, were also taken into custody.

The operation led to the rescue of a four-day-old baby girl, abducted from the government women’s hospital on June 3. Police scrutiny of CCTV footage from 200 cameras facilitated the arrest of Suraj, the kidnapper. The abducted baby girl was found in the custody of Manoj and Renu and safely reunited with her mother.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Manoj and Renu, who already had two daughters, sought the assistance of Suraj to convert their newborn daughter into a son. They agreed to compensate Suraj for his services, even transferring Rs 50,000 to his account. Tragically, during the occult ritual, the newborn daughter died. In exchange, Suraj provided the couple with a six-month-old boy he had abducted. However, Renu refused to accept the boy, and Suraj left him at his residence. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.