Jeep launches special edition Meridian X in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jeep has launched the special edition Meridian X. This new version comes with stylish updates and added features. It is priced at Rs 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for this special edition of Meridian have begun. Interested customers can book the SUV online or by visiting the nearest Jeep showroom. Jeep is offering the Meridian X in seven colour options, including, Silvery Moon, Techno Metallic Green, Magnesio Grey, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue, and Velvet Red.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

The Meridian X sports a sleek grey roof and grey-accented alloy wheels. It also includes extra features like side moulding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, an air purifier, premium carpet mats, an optional rear-seat entertainment package, and a dashcam. The price is Rs 50,000 more than the base Limited (O) variant.

The Meridian X is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 9-speed automatic. It is not yet confirmed if the Meridian X will be available with both gearbox options or if it will offer front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.