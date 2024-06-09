Kerala gains cabinet seat in Modi 3.0; George Kurian invited to Delhi

Ahead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 9, Kerala secured a second ministerial post with the appointment of George Kurian. Earlier in the day, BJP MP from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, was also called to Delhi to take the oath as a Union Minister. George Kurian, known for his social and educational activism, previously served as the vice chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM). Reports indicate that Kurian will take the oath of office today, joining Suresh Gopi as the second Malayali minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

George Kurian’s close relationship with the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi has significantly boosted his political career. Appointed to the cabinet as a representative of the Christian minority, Kurian has a long history with the BJP, dating back to his days with the Yuva Morcha. He previously held the position of BJP state vice president and was a BJP candidate against Oommen Chandy in Puthupally, Kottayam. Kurian is well known to the Malayali community through his participation in channel discussions.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, several leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met with Narendra Modi at his residence. Modi urged the leaders to prepare a 100-day action plan and implement it promptly. He congratulated all the MPs and advised them to remain focused and not be influenced by others. George Kurian was also seen attending the meeting at Modi’s residence. The meeting included prominent BJP and alliance leaders such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, and several others.