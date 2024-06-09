Kia introduces EV3 Compact SUV: Details

Mumbai: The South Korean car manufacturer Kia has introduced the all-new compact SUV EV3 in Korea. Kia has priced the base model at KRW 42.08 million (roughly Rs 25.59 lakh), while the top model can be purchased at KRW 46.66 million (approx Rs 28.37 lakh).

The model is expected to arrive in Indian markets somewhere around August next year. However, the company has not shared any details regarding the same as yet.

The vehicle has been given a futuristic approach, featuring a Caren-inspired LED headlight setup, paired with L-shaped DRLs. The rear section also has been treated with LED elements. The battery power model runs on alloy wheel. The vehicle has been offered in a total of 7 color options, where customers can choose 3 interior color themes.

Inside, EV3 offers a double D-cut multi-functional steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, dual 12.3-inch integrated display, and a 12-inch head-up display (HUD) among others. Safety features include ADAS features, 9 airbags, speed alerts, parking sensors, ABS with EBD and the list goes on.

The base model uses a 58.3 kWh battery unit, while the top model is powered by an 81.4 kWh battery pack. Both vehicles are capable of providing an impressive range of 350 km and 501 km on a single charge respectively.