Know how to clear ‘Cache’ from your smartphones

Mumbai: Smartphones need regular updates, and cleaning of the internal storage. This will fasten your devices. Cache files accumulate and cause your smartphone to slow down or behave strangely (lagging, heating, etc). Clearing the cache could free up the storage space and improve the smartphone’s performance.

Clearing cache on Android:

Open settings on your Android device.

Select ‘Device Maintenance and Battery’.

There, click on Memory.

Now choose the apps that you have not used recently.

Select an app from the list, like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram.

Go to App details.

There, tap on Storage.

Click the ‘Clear cache’ button.

Clearing cache on iPhone:

Open Safari on your iPhone.

Now click on the Bookmarks button

Then go to the History button.

Click on the Clear button.

Choose your browser history to erase from the erase timeframe option.

Click to confirm on Clear History.

Further tips:

If clearing the cache does not resolve your concerning issue, consider that methods like removing unused apps, performing a factory reset or checking for viruses could help to navigate the trouble.