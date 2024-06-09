Low-intensity earthquake hits Rajasthan

Sikar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Sikar district of Rajasthan. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicentre was located at Latitude 27.41 N and Longitude 75.06 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

‘An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred Saturday at 23:47:16 in Sikar, Rajasthan,’ NCS said in a social media post on Sunday. Further details awaited.

The National Center for Seismology is the nodal agency of the Centre under the Earth Sciences ministry to monitor earthquake activity in the country.

Last week, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake had hit Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra at a depth of 10 km. No damage was reported. Prior to that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Chandel in Manipur on June 6. The epicentre was at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E, with a depth of 77 kilometres.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude had also struck Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district in May with the epicentre around 5km beneath the earth’s surface. This was after a fortnight after another earthquake of 2.8 magnitude was reported in the same district on May 11.

The Himalayas are the youngest mountain range (around 50 million years old) in the world, which rises (around 5 mm per year) as the Indian tectonic plate folds under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.