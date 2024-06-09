Market capitalisation 8 of top-10 companies surge Rs 3.28 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 8 of top-10 most-valued firms gained Rs 3.28 lakh crore in last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex surged by 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,720.8 points or 2.29 per cent, reaching an intra-day peak of 76,795.31 on Friday, June 7. The benchmark closed at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 per cent.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, and ITC were the top gainers. These companies saw their market valuations increase by a total of Rs 3,28,116.58 crore.

The biggest individual gainer was TCS, which saw its market valuation soar by Rs 80,828.08 crore to Rs 14,08,485.29 crore. HUL was next, adding Rs 58,258.11 crore, and taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6,05,407.43 crore. RIL was third last week, increasing by Rs 54,024.35 crore to Rs 19,88,741.47 crore.

Infosys gained Rs 52,770.59 crore, reaching Rs 6,36,630.87 crore. HDFC Bank’s market valuation rose by Rs 32,241.67 crore to Rs 11,96,325.52 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market value climbed Rs 32,080.61 crore to Rs 8,10,416.01 crore.

ITC’s valuation surged by Rs 16,167.71 crore to Rs 5,48,204.12 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation increased by Rs 1,745.46 crore to Rs 7,88,975.17 crore.

SBI and LIC were the only laggards among the top ten companies. LIC’s market valuation slipped by Rs 12,080.75 crore to Rs 6,28,451.77 crore. SBI’s mcap dropped by Rs 178.5 crore to Rs 7,40,653.54 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank rounding off the top five. The State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUL, and ITC followed in the rankings.