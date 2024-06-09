Modi 3.0: 30 Ministers expected to take oath in swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony for the third NDA government is set to take place today (June 9) at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the 45-minute event, around 30 ministers, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to take their oaths. Key BJP ministers responsible for important portfolios such as Home, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs will be among the first to be sworn in. The ceremony will be attended by the Presidents of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Sources indicate that the JDU, with its 12 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, is anticipated to secure two Cabinet positions and one Minister of State (MoS) role. Similarly, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, with 16 MPs, is likely to be allotted four portfolios in Modi’s new cabinet. Probable candidates for Cabinet positions from the JDU include Sanjay Jha and Sunil Kumar, close confidants of Nitish Kumar. From the TDP, Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi, and Daggumalla Prasad are expected to be included.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a majority in the Lok Sabha, enabling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form his government for a third consecutive term. With over 290 seats, the NDA has comfortably surpassed the required 272 seats needed to form a government. Initially, there were plans to reduce the number of ministers in the new government, but it appears that in Modi’s third cabinet, few members will hold more than one portfolio.