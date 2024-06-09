Modi swearing-in: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, road closures

Delhi will see several traffic restrictions and diversions from Sunday afternoon for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to start at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Approximately 1,100 Delhi Police traffic personnel have been deployed to manage the traffic flow and ensure smooth movement for dignitaries and special invitees, including leaders from neighboring regions and the Indian Ocean area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam stated that the traffic staff has been briefed on the guidelines, and all rehearsals are complete. The advisory indicates that from 2 pm to 11 pm, only pedestrian traffic will be allowed on several roads, including Sansad Marg, North Avenue Road, and Rajaji Marg. No vehicles will be allowed to stop or park on designated roads such as Imtiaz Khan Marg and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed and the owners prosecuted.

Additionally, Delhi Police announced a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory. General public entry is prohibited, and DTC buses will not operate in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Traffic will be diverted from key junctions like Patel Chowk and Rail Bhawan. Travelers to the airport, train stations, or ISBTs are advised to plan their routes carefully and allow extra time. Modi and his council of ministers are set to take the oath at 7:15 pm.