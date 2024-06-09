NIA makes initial arrest in January killing of four civilians in Manipur

NIA announced the arrest of Lunminsei Kipgen, also known as Langinmang or Mang, from the Central Jail in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. He is accused of involvement in the killing of four civilians in Manipur’s Bishnupur district earlier this year. The arrest was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

According to the NIA statement, Kipgen is the first individual arrested in connection with the brutal murders that occurred on January 18 near the water treatment plant at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur. The assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the deaths of the civilians.

The NIA initiated its investigation after registering a case on February 9. During their probe, they found evidence linking Kipgen to the attack, which was part of the ongoing ethnic unrest and violence in Manipur. Kipgen, previously associated with the Kuki militant outfit KNF(P), allegedly joined another Kuki militant organization, the United Kuki National Army, and participated in the killings during the recent spate of violence.