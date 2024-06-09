PM-designate Modi urges NDA leaders to ‘Focus on unfinished business’

Several leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met with Narendra Modi at his residence ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Modi urged the leaders to develop a 100-day action plan and begin implementation immediately. He emphasized the importance of continuing the “Viksit Bharat” agenda and advised the MPs to avoid external influences while working.

Modi highlighted the necessity of addressing pending projects within their respective departments as soon as possible. He also mentioned that a five-year roadmap is in place, and everyone should work towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Key BJP and alliance leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and others, were present at the meeting.

There is speculation that BJP leaders like Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others may be new faces in the Union Council of Ministers. Senior leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to continue in the new government. Allies such as Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP and Lalan Singh of JD(U) are also being considered for ministerial positions.