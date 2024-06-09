Prasanna Vithanage’s film “Paradise” to hit Indian screens on June 28

Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage’s movie “Paradise” is scheduled for a theatrical release in India and globally on June 28, as announced by the producers on Saturday. The film portrays the journey of an Indian couple, portrayed by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, who opt for crisis-ridden Sri Lanka as their destination for celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary due to its affordability. However, their romantic getaway takes an unforeseen turn as the country’s conflict deepens, leading to strains in their relationship. Alongside Mathew and Rajendran, the cast includes Shyam Fernando and Mahendra Perera.

Produced by Newton Cinema, the multilingual film incorporates dialogues in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Sinhala, and Hindi. Presented by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, “Paradise” made its debut at the Busan International Film Festival 2023, where it received the esteemed Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. Expressing his gratitude, Vithanage hailed “Paradise” as his inaugural Indian project, marking the first-ever worldwide release for a Sri Lankan director, and acknowledged Newton Cinema for the opportunity.

Anto Chittilappilly, CEO of Newton Cinema, expressed confidence in the film’s global resonance, lauding the script’s appeal and the collaborative efforts of the talented cast and crew. Emphasizing the significance of experiencing “Paradise” in cinemas, Chittilappilly highlighted the film’s remarkable audio-visual elements and the studio’s pride in being associated with Vithanage’s vision. With accolades from Busan and nominations for Asian Film Awards, “Paradise” emerges as a cinematic endeavor celebrated for its immersive storytelling and technical prowess.