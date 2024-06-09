Sub-Lt Anamika Rajeev first woman helicopter pilot in Indian Navy

In a landmark moment for women’s empowerment in the Indian armed forces, Sub-Lieutenant Anamika B Rajeev has become the Indian Navy’s first female helicopter pilot. She received the prestigious “Golden Wings” at a passing-out parade at INS Rajali, a naval air station in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu. This ceremony marked the conclusion of a rigorous 22-week training program involving intensive flying and ground training.

Additionally, Lt Jamyang Tsewang made history as the first commissioned naval officer from Ladakh, also graduating as a qualified helicopter pilot. These two officers were among 21 who were awarded the “Golden Wings” by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command. The Navy emphasized its commitment to gender inclusivity and expanding career opportunities for women, with Sub-Lieutenant Anamika Rajeev becoming the first woman to fly naval helicopters such as the Sea Kings, ALH Dhruvs, Chetaks, and MH-60R Seahawks.

The newly qualified pilots from the 102nd helicopter conversion course will now join various frontline operational units of the Indian Navy. They will undertake missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-piracy operations. This milestone follows the Navy’s previous deployment of women pilots for Dornier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft and highlights the ongoing evolution of women’s roles in the Indian military.