Teens killed by train while taking selfies

Two teenagers tragically lost their lives after being run over by a train while engaged in taking selfies and shooting social media reels on a railway track in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The incident occurred near the Valdevi river bridge on Saturday evening, according to an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The victims, identified as Sanket Kailas Rathod and Sachin Dilip Karwar, were so engrossed in their activity that they failed to notice the approaching train behind them. As a result, they were struck by the train and died on the spot. Both teenagers were students of Bhatia College in Deolali Camp and had recently completed their Class 11 examinations, as per the official’s statement.