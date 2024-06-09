TP Chandrasekharan murder convicts granted parole after ECI lifts MCC

Following the Election Commission’s lifting of the model code of conduct (MCC), parole has been granted to several convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, except for Kodi Suni and Anoop. Convicts Manoj, Rajeesh, Mohammad Shafi, Sijith, and Sinoj were released on parole from Kannur Central Jail. The jail authorities clarified that parole was granted to those who had submitted their applications before the elections, which were approved by the Jail Advisory Committee last March but could not be acted upon due to the MCC being in force. The prison department explained that granting parole after lifting the MCC is standard procedure.

Chandrasekharan, 51, was brutally attacked on May 4, 2012, by assailants who threw crude bombs at him, causing him to fall from his motorcycle. The attackers then hacked him to death, leaving his body on the road for over half an hour before police arrived and transported him to the hospital. He sustained 51 wounds, including deep cuts on his head and face inflicted by sharp weapons such as swords.

The Kerala High Court sentenced nine accused in Chandrasekharan’s murder to life imprisonment without remission (early release) for 20 years. The convicts included first to eighth accused M C Anoop, Manoj Kumar alias Kirmani Manoj, N K Sunil Kumar alias Kodi Suni, Rajeesh Thundikandi, K K Mohammed Shafi, Sijith alias Annan Sijith, K Shinoj, and K C Ramachandran, then CPM Kunnummakkara local committee member, along with 11th accused Manojan alias Trouser Manojan, former CPM Kadungapoyil branch secretary.