Transgender, sanitation workers, and laborers to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Transgender individuals, sanitation workers, and laborers involved in constructing the new parliament building have received invitations to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony along with the new cabinet of ministers. BJP MPs like Virendra Kumar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have organized pre-ceremony events to honor these groups, aligning with PM Modi’s message of inclusivity and unity.

This marks the first formal invitation extended to the transgender community for such an event, recognizing their contributions to societal empowerment. Former Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also paid tribute to 90 laborers and 30 sanitation workers involved in the construction project.

The ceremony will also witness the presence of prominent figures from various sectors, including business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood actors such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, and former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid. PM Modi’s swearing-in marks his third consecutive term, a historical achievement akin to Jawaharlal Nehru’s triple victories in the 1950s and 1960s. Leaders from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean Region are among the anticipated dignitaries at the event.