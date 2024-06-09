Vivo launches its first foldable smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched its first foldable smartphone in India. The handset named ‘Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’ is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Celestial Black colour. It is currently up for pre-booking through the Vivo India website, Amazon and Flipkart. The handset will go on sale from June 13.

As an introductory offer, Vivo is providing up to Rs. 15,000 bank offers on payments made using HDFC and SBI cards. Shoppers can also avail of up to Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and a one-time free screen replacement. Further, there are up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options and EMI options start at Rs. 6,666 per month. Vivo’s Wireless charger 2.0 worth Rs. 5,999 will be available from June 17 through Vivo E-store and offline channels.

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200×2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10 support. It boasts a 6.53-inch (1,172×2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen and cover screen have 91.77 percent and 90.92 percent screen-to-body ratios respectively.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Carbon fibre hinge that is claimed to withstand 100 folds a day for over 12 years. The front is made of glass while the back has glass fibre. The middle portion is made using Aluminum alloy material.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 lens and support for OIS alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen house 32-megapixel selfie shooters with f/2.4 aperture. The handset features Vivo’s V3 imaging chip.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor proximity sensor, gyro, electronic compass, colour temperature sensor, laser focus sensor, air pressure sensor, multispectral sensor and infrared blaster. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.