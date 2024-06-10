‘All Eyes on Reasi’ trends as netizens question Indian celebs after J&K bus attack

In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir was ambushed by terrorists, causing it to veer off a mountain road and plunge into a deep gorge. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people and injuries to 33 others. The Home Ministry has assigned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case, and a massive search operation is underway to locate the perpetrators.

Following the incident, the phrase ‘All eyes on Reasi’ went viral online as netizens questioned the silence of Indian celebrities who had previously shown support for Rafah in southern Gaza. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt had shared the phrase after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah. Additionally, Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, posted and then deleted the phrase following backlash.

The attack occurred as the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a terrorist dressed in military attire open fire on the bus, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to tumble into a gorge. Drones and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are being used to aid the search operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and ensured that all the injured are receiving the best possible medical care.