CM Vijayan asserts ‘No Delay’ in JS Sidharthan death case

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Monday (June 9) that the government did not interfere to delay the investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a student at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. He admitted that officials in the Home Department lacked the vigilance needed to promptly complete the procedures. This statement was made during the 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Responding to Congress MLA T Siddique’s inquiry, the Chief Minister revealed that three officials were initially suspended but later reinstated after their explanations were reviewed concerning the investigation oversight. Vijayan described the incident involving JS Sidharthan, who was found dead in the hostel washroom, as unfortunate. Police investigations uncovered evidence of ragging and physical assault, leading to the arrest of 20 students and subsequent legal action. After Sidharthan’s mother petitioned for a CBI probe, the case was transferred to the central agency. The Chief Minister emphasized that the police conducted a thorough and transparent investigation and highlighted the ongoing CBI inquiry.

According to the police remand report, Sidharthan’s classmates and seniors conducted a public trial inside the hostel, accusing him of misbehaving with a female student. The police have charged the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.