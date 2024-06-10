Delhi Police’s viral tweet: ‘We heard two loud noises’ after India beats Pakistan

Amid jubilant celebrations in India following the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue’s thrilling victory over arch-rival Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York, a witty post by the Delhi Police on X (formerly Twitter) went viral. The post quickly garnered over 30,000 likes and was retweeted more than 5,500 times within hours. Tagging the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Delhi Police humorously said, “After the match ended, we heard only two noises – ‘Indiaaa…India!’ and the sound of probably broken televisions. Can you please confirm?” The tweet, posted early Monday (June 10), received over 5 lakh views by the time of writing. The playful tweet was met with an outpouring of laughter, with many users adding their own memes in the comments section.

This wasn’t the first time the Delhi Police tweeted about the India-Pakistan clash. Ahead of the match, they extended their good wishes to Team India, tweeting, “Dear NYPDnews, just to tip you off: An interesting, delightful fight is expected at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today. Good luck to Team India.” The tweet added to the excitement and camaraderie surrounding the highly anticipated match.

In the match, Indian bowlers delivered a stellar performance, helping the Men in Blue successfully defend 119 runs at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan scored 113/7 in 20 overs, conceding another defeat in front of a packed 34,000-strong crowd. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were instrumental in India’s victory, combining for five wickets and giving away only 38 runs in 8 overs, securing a narrow yet exhilarating win for India.