George Kurian appointed MoS for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry

BJP state general secretary George Kurian, newly sworn in as a Minister of State in the third Modi government, has been assigned the portfolios of Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. Kurian, who contested in the 2016 Puthupally assembly elections as a BJP candidate, has held various prominent positions within the party, including member of the BJP national executive committee, national vice-president of the Yuva Morcha, and district president of Kottayam.

A law graduate with a degree in Hindi, Kurian started his political journey with the Student Morcha and is a member of the Minority Morcha. He joined the Minority Affairs Policy Formulation Committee in 2013 and, in 2017, became the first Keralite to be appointed vice-chairman of the National Minorities Commission. He also served as the officer on special duty to BJP veteran O. Rajagopal during his tenure as Union Minister in the AB Vajpayee government. Kurian is known for his social and educational activism and was the vice chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, several leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met with Narendra Modi at his residence, where Modi urged them to prepare a 100-day action plan. Kurian was also present at this meeting, where Modi congratulated the MPs and advised them to remain focused and not be influenced by external factors.