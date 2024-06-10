Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Convoy Attacked; One Security Officer Injured

On Monday (June 10), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s convoy was ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district, injuring one security personnel. The attack occurred around 10:30 am along National Highway-37 while the convoy was traveling from Imphal to Jiribam district. The Chief Minister was heading to Jiribam, which has been in turmoil since the murder of a local man on June 6.

The murdered man, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old farmer from the Meitei community, went missing while returning from his farm. His body was later found with wounds from a sharp object. This killing has intensified ethnic tensions in Manipur, leading to the torching of about 70 houses, including government offices, and forcing hundreds to flee. In response, authorities imposed prohibitory orders in Jiribam as enraged locals set fire to abandoned structures following the body’s discovery.

Due to the violence, nearly 239 Meitei individuals, mainly women and children, were evacuated from Jiribam on June 7 and relocated to a relief camp at a multi-sports complex. The unrest in Jiribam, a district with a diverse population including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris, signifies a major escalation in the conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis, which has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless since last year. Local residents also protested outside Jiribam Police Station, demanding the return of their confiscated licensed firearms. The Chief Minister’s visit was intended to address the escalating violence and support the affected communities, as authorities strive to restore order and prevent further conflict.