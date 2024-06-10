Modi 3.0 cabinet’s first meeting approves 3 Cr houses under PM Awas Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading a coalition government, convened his first cabinet meeting on Monday at his Delhi residence. The Cabinet’s inaugural decision approved the construction of 3 crore houses for the rural and urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), addressing the increased housing demand due to a rise in the number of eligible families.

The Cabinet resolved to provide assistance to 3 crore additional households for house construction to meet this rising demand. All houses built under PMAY will include basic amenities such as toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and functional tap connections through convergence with other central and state government schemes.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi signed his first file, authorizing the release of approximately Rs 20,000 crore to benefit around 9.3 crore farmers, emphasizing the government’s commitment to farmer welfare. Since the 2015-16 fiscal year, the PMAY initiative has facilitated the construction of 4.21 crore houses, significantly benefiting poor families nationwide.