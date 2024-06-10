Modi 3.0: Suresh Gopi appointed MoS for Tourism and Petroleum; Details inside

Suresh Gopi has been appointed as the Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum in the third Modi government. The portfolios for the 71 ministers who joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet were announced during the grand swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 9. Key ministers retained their roles, with Amit Shah continuing as Home Minister, S. Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister, and Nitin Gadkari as Minister of Road Transport.

Earlier today, Suresh Gopi refuted media reports claiming his resignation from the Council of Ministers in the Modi 3.0 government. The reports suggested that the BJP MP from Thrissur wanted to step down to focus on his film career.

Suresh Gopi addressed these rumors on social media, stating, “A few media platforms are spreading incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government and to represent the people of Kerala. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala.”