NIA team arrives in J-K to coordinate with local police on Reasi terror attack

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district to assist local police in investigating the recent terror attack on a passenger bus. The attack, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in nine fatalities and several injuries. Security forces have also launched an extensive search operation to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the assault.

The NIA team is working closely with local authorities to probe the incident. Terrorists had fired upon a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The attack caused the bus to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area. The victims included pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Officials reported that the attack claimed the lives of nine individuals, including a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, 41 people, aged between three and 50, were injured, with 10 sustaining gunshot wounds. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment, and investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.