Pinarayi govt acknowledges K-FON scheme failure

The third progress report of the second Pinarayi government acknowledges the shortcomings of the K-FON project, initially celebrated as a major achievement. Despite optimistic projections from K-FON authorities about generating an annual income of Rs 150 crores, the report indicates that less than half of the promised free connections have been completed. Originally aimed at providing free internet to the poor and affordable internet to others to foster digital equality, the project has significantly lagged, with only 5,856 out of the planned 14,000 free connections established three years into the second Pinarayi government.

The government’s target was to connect 30,000 government offices, but only 21,311 have been linked to the K-FON network. While tools like the My K FON mobile app and a dedicated website have been developed to facilitate domestic commercial connections, the progress report fails to provide specifics on these connections. The Chief Minister acknowledged ongoing efforts to secure last-mile network providers. Despite claims of leasing 4,300 km of fiber network with plans to expand to 10,000 km, the report omits details about the project’s financial challenges, including costs, maintenance, and repaying the KIIFB loan.

In summary, the K-FON project, which aimed to create a digitally equal “New Kerala,” has struggled to meet its ambitious targets. With limited progress in providing free internet connections and incomplete coverage of government offices, the project faces significant hurdles. The financial viability and ability to cover costs and maintenance, along with loan repayments, remain critical issues not fully addressed in the progress report.