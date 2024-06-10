PM Modi Approves ‘Kisan Kalyan’ Scheme, Distributes Rs 20,000 Crore to 9.3 Crore Farmers

After his third swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi quickly authorized the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme on Monday (June 10). This move is set to benefit around 9.3 crore farmers, with an estimated disbursement of Rs 20,000 crores.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, PM Modi stated, “Our government is fully dedicated to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed upon taking charge pertains to farmer welfare. We aim to continue our efforts for farmers and the agricultural sector in the future.”

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (June 9), marking Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister, now leading a coalition government. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong majority in the Lok Sabha, enabling Modi to return to power with over 290 seats in the 543-member House, comfortably surpassing the 272-seat threshold required to form a government.