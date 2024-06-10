PM Modi urges Trudeau for ‘mutual respect’ in strong message

On Monday (June 10), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his congratulatory message on the BJP-led NDA government’s third consecutive victory. Trudeau had posted on X, congratulating Modi on the electoral win and expressing Canada’s readiness to work with India on human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

Responding to Trudeau’s tweet, Modi emphasized India’s eagerness to collaborate with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns. This interaction comes after a period of tension between the two nations, following Trudeau’s accusations last year that India was involved in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had dismissed these allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

In May, Canada informed India about the arrest of three individuals linked to Nijjar’s murder, months after Trudeau’s claims of Indian government involvement. These individuals were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. On Sunday (June 9), Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term as India’s Prime Minister, now leading a coalition government.