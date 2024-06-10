Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveils ‘100-Day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday (June 10) a 100-day plan for Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram. This comes despite his recent defeat to UDF candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections. Taking to X, Chandrasekhar expressed his commitment to addressing local issues, stating, “To all those who voted for me in these elections, I had said that as soon as PM @narendramodi ji assumes office as PM for the 3rd term, we will start working on problems & issues of people of #Thiruvananthapuram. I have planned a 100-day agenda for TVM that I will work with PM @narendramodi ji’s government.”

This announcement followed a previous social media post that caused a stir, where Chandrasekhar mentioned ending his public life. He later clarified that the post referred to the end of his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State, not his political career. He quickly deleted the initial post and explained that it was created by an intern, which led to confusion about his future political work.

Chandrasekhar’s defeat to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat came after a closely contested fight in the 2024 general elections. Despite the loss, Chandrasekhar remains focused on contributing to the development of Thiruvananthapuram with his newly devised agenda.