See full list of ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet here

Here’s the full list of portfolio:

Rajnath Singh (BJP): Ministry of Defence

Amit Shah (BJP): Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Co-operation

Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

JP Nadda (BJP): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development

Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP): Minister of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs

S Jaishankar (BJP): Ministry of External Affairs

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Power

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS): Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Ministry of Steel

Piyush Goyal (BJP): Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP): Ministry of Education

Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU): Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP): Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP): Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP): Ministry of Civil Aviation

Pralhad Joshi (BJP): Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs; Ministry of Renewable Energy

Jual Oram (BJP): Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Giriraj Singh (BJP): Ministry of Textiles

Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP): Ministry of Railways, and is assigned Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP): Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Bhupendra Yadav (BJP): Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP): Ministry of Culture; and Ministry of Tourism

Annpurna Devi (BJP): Ministry of Women and Child Development

Kiren Rijiju (BJP): Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Minority Affairs

Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mansukh L. Mandaviya (BJP): Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

G Kishan Reddy (BJP): Ministry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines

Chirag Paswan (LJP (Ram Vilas)): Ministry of Food Processing Industries

CR Patil (BJP): Ministry of Jal Shakti

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

Dr Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE

Jitin Prasada: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Pankaj Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Ram Nath Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

V. Somanna: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sushri Sobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

B. L. Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Suresh Gopi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

Dr. L. Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kamlesh Paswan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

Bhagirath Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Satish Chandra Dubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

Sanjay Seth: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Ravneet Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Durgadas Uikey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse: Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Sukanta Majumdar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Savitri Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Tokhan Sahu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Harsh Malhotra: Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Murlidhar Mohol: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

George Kurian: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Pabitra Margherita: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.