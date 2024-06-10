See full list of ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet here

Here’s the full list of portfolio:
Rajnath Singh (BJP): Ministry of Defence
Amit Shah (BJP): Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Co-operation
Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
JP Nadda (BJP): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development
Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP): Minister of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs
S Jaishankar (BJP): Ministry of External Affairs
Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Power
HD Kumaraswamy (JDS): Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Ministry of Steel
Piyush Goyal (BJP): Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP): Ministry of Education
Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU): Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP): Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP): Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP): Ministry of Civil Aviation
Pralhad Joshi (BJP): Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs; Ministry of Renewable Energy
Jual Oram (BJP): Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Giriraj Singh (BJP): Ministry of Textiles
Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP): Ministry of Railways, and is assigned Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP): Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
Bhupendra Yadav (BJP): Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP): Ministry of Culture; and Ministry of Tourism
Annpurna Devi (BJP): Ministry of Women and Child Development
Kiren Rijiju (BJP): Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Ministry of Minority Affairs
Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Mansukh L. Mandaviya (BJP): Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
G Kishan Reddy (BJP): Ministry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines
Chirag Paswan (LJP (Ram Vilas)): Ministry of Food Processing Industries
CR Patil (BJP): Ministry of Jal Shakti
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
Dr Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Jayant Chaudhary: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
MINISTERS OF STATE
Jitin Prasada: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Pankaj Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Ram Nath Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
V. Somanna: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Sushri Sobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
B. L. Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Suresh Gopi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.
Dr. L. Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Kamlesh Paswan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Bhagirath Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Satish Chandra Dubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.
Sanjay Seth: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Ravneet Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Durgadas Uikey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Raksha Nikhil Khadse: Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Sukanta Majumdar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Savitri Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Tokhan Sahu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Raj Bhushan Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Harsh Malhotra: Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Murlidhar Mohol: Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
George Kurian: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Pabitra Margherita: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.
