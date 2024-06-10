Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur among ministers dropped from Modi 3.0 cabinet

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3.0 cabinet was sworn in on Sunday, several prominent BJP leaders and former union ministers were dropped. Notable names excluded from the new cabinet include Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Ajay Mishra Teni. Others who were not retained are General VK Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, RK Singh, Arjun Munda, Nisith Pramanik, Subash Sarkar, John Barla, Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil, and Bhagwat Karad.

This reshuffling comes as the BJP failed to secure a majority in the 2024 elections and is now forming the government with the support of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. As a result, some NDA allies will be given cabinet positions, necessitating the exclusion of several key BJP figures, such as Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to accommodate the coalition dynamics.

The Modi 3.0 cabinet has expanded to 72 members, comprising 30 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State with independent charge. Most positions are still held by BJP members, while the remaining slots have been allocated to allied parties. Key figures from the previous term, such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan, have been retained in the new government.