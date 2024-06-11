Air carrier offers tickets for as low as Dh1: Details

Manila: Low-budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu pacific has launched new discount offer for passengers named ‘Super Seat Fest’. The limited-time offer allows travellers to book tickets from June 10 until June 15 and fly for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare. The promotional fares are limited and non-refundable but passengers have the option to rebook their tickets.

The ticket applies to one-way Dubai-Manila flights, and passengers can book flights scheduled between July 1 and January 31, 2025. The promotional fares available are limited and non-refundable.

This special rate includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn’t cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.

Cebu Pacific serves over 60 domestic and international destinations spanning 14 countries, including Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, and the UAE.