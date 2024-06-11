Annapurna Devi assumes role as Women and Child Development Minister

Annapurna Devi took charge as the Women and Child Development minister on Tuesday, expressing her commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Before assuming her new role, she met with her predecessor, Smriti Irani, to receive guidance and support. Devi shared her appreciation for Irani’s warm welcome and the invaluable advice she received, which she believes will be crucial in her new responsibilities.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur also took office on the same day, beginning with a traditional puja ceremony. The new ministers face significant challenges, including addressing the legal age of marriage for women, combating malnutrition, and enhancing women’s safety. Devi’s extensive political experience includes serving in the Bihar and Jharkhand Legislative Assemblies and holding ministerial positions. She joined the BJP in 2019 and has since secured significant electoral victories.

In 2021, Devi was appointed as the minister of state for Education in the Union government. Her current appointment as the Women and Child Development minister is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its OBC vote bank ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections. Devi’s influence extends beyond her constituency, making her a key figure in the state’s political landscape.