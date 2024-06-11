Chandrababu declares Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital

Chandrababu Naidu, a day before his inauguration as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister, declared that Amaravati would serve as the exclusive capital of the state. This announcement came during a joint assembly of TDP, BJP, and Janasena legislators, where Naidu was unanimously chosen as the NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

During the assembly, Naidu emphasized that there would be no ambiguity regarding the capital, firmly stating that Amaravati would hold that designation. This decision reaffirms Naidu’s previous vision of Amaravati as the capital city during his tenure as the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2019.

The Amaravati project, initially proposed by Naidu, faced challenges in 2019 when his party, the TDP, lost power to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP. Reddy’s administration introduced the concept of three capitals, which Naidu has now overridden with the decision to retain Amaravati as the sole capital. With the recent electoral success of the NDA alliance, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, Amaravati’s future as the capital city appears to be revitalized.