Chandrababu Naidu set to become Andhra Pradesh CM

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in office. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada. The Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader on Tuesday. Alongside Naidu, other leaders, including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader N Manohar, are expected to take oaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries are slated to attend the ceremony. According to Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Modi is scheduled to leave Delhi at 8.20 am and arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 10.40 am on Wednesday. He is expected to participate in the ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm before departing for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm. Naidu first became Chief Minister in 1995 and held office in united Andhra Pradesh until 2004, later serving as the first Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2019. He is returning to office after a decisive victory in the 2024 elections.

The NDA, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, achieved a significant victory in the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, securing 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. This marks a return to power for Naidu, who has previously served three terms as Chief Minister, including leading the newly bifurcated state from 2014 to 2019.