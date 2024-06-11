Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated marginally in Kerala on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Yellow metal price is gaining after three days. Gold is trading at Rs 52,680, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 1520 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7302.7 per gram down by Rs.540. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6689.2 per gram down by Rs.495.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.27% whereas in the last month it has been 0.14%.The cost of silver is Rs.89110.0 per kg down by Rs.1610 per kg.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces private sector holidays

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by Rs 3,400 in the last 20 days and opened at Rs 71,012 per 10 gram. Silver futures experienced a sharp decline of Rs 6,000 in the same time period to open at Rs 89,474 per kg. Gold dropped 3.7%, its largest decline since August 2021, while silver fell 7%.