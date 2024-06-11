Crime Branch Notifies Senior Congress Leader’s Son Arjun Radhakrishnan in Kerala Bar Bribery Allegations

The Crime Branch has issued a notice to Arjun Radhakrishnan, the son of senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, amidst the ongoing bar bribery controversy. He has been summoned to appear at the Crime Branch’s Thiruvananthapuram office on Friday. Arjun was identified as the former administrator of a WhatsApp group for bar owners, where a controversial audio recording emerged. Although he is no longer the administrator, officials noted that he remains a member of the group.

Arjun Radhakrishnan stated that a Crime Branch officer contacted him for clarification and indicated that he would provide an explanation when they visit his home. He emphasized the importance of verifying which phone number is associated with the group and suggested examining the contents of the audio recording first. Despite being contacted three times, Arjun reportedly did not cooperate with the probe team.

The investigation was initiated following the alleged leak of a WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly solicits contributions from members to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy, allegedly demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from each member. The probe team revealed that Arjun’s father-in-law is a bar owner, further prompting the investigation into his involvement in the case.