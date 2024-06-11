Dhanush’s film ‘Raayan’ set for July release

Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film “Raayan,” which he stars in and directs, is scheduled to release on July 26. This action thriller, written by Dhanush himself, marks his second directorial venture and his 50th feature film. The announcement of the release date was made by Dhanush on his official social media page.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, “Raayan” features Dhanush in the lead role. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan.

Renowned composer A R Rahman has composed the music and background score for “Raayan,” marking his fourth collaboration with Dhanush after their successful projects “Raanjhanaa,” “Maryan,” and “Atrangi Re.” With anticipation building around this milestone film, fans eagerly await its release later this month.