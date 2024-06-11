Eid Al Adha 2024: Bahrain announces holidays

Manama: Bahrain announced Eid Al Adha holidays. HRH Prince Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain issued a circular regarding the Arafah and the Eid Al-Adha holidays.
According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to 15 – 18 June, respectively.
Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.
Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.
