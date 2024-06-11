Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces private sector holidays

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced four days of Eid Al Adha holidays for the employees of private and non-profit sectors. The holiday will start from June 15, 2024 (12-09-1445 AH).

On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7. Thursday, June 6, is therefore the last day of Dhul Qa’adah and Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.