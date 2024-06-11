Eid Al Adha 2024: Three emirates in UAE announces holidays

Dubai: Sharjah has announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector employees. The break will start from June 15 until June 18. This would mean a 5-day break for Sharjah government employees, combined with the Friday weekend.

Earlier, the Dubai government announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.

Abu Dhabi has also announced Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees, starting from June 15 until June 18. Official work will resume on June 19.

According to the holiday circular, exceptions apply to authorities, departments, and institutions whose employees work in shifts or are involved in public service or the management of public facilities. These organisations will set working hours for these employees based on operational needs to maintain the smooth operation of their facilities during the holiday period.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources had announced that the dates of the holidays for the public sector will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

Holidays for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) was announced after the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.