Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces holidays for educational institutions

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai announced Eid Al Adha holidays for educational institutions. All private schools, universities and nurseries in Dubai will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 for Eid Al Adha. They will reopen on Wednesday, June 19.

Earlier, the Dubai government announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19. The Federal Authority of Human Resources also announced Eid holidays for UAE government. Paid holidays will be given to employees in the UAE’s public sector from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Also Read: Heilbronn Neckarcup Challenger: India’s Sumit Nagal wins title

The Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.