Foods to eat to ease premenstrual symptoms

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a combination of symptoms that many women get about a week or two before their period. Most women, over 90%, say they get some premenstrual symptoms, such as bloating, headaches, and moodiness.

Premenstrual syndrome is the physical and mental stress and tension experienced by women every month around the period as a result of the action of hormones in the body. One of the causes of PMS is differences in the levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones.

Experts say that due to fluctuations in hormone levels, the levels of chemicals like serotonin in the brain can also vary. Obesity, lack of exercise, and stress can all lead to PMS.

Lifestyle changes can reduce the discomfort of PMS to some extent. Reducing stress and exercising can be beneficial. Regular aerobic exercise can help reduce PMS symptoms. Regular walking, running, cycling and swimming can be practiced.

Studies have shown that yoga, meditation, and massage therapy are all helpful in reducing PMS symptoms.

Bananas: Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, potassium and magnesium. They can reduce menstrual cramps and abdominal pain.

Leafy vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli and spinach are good nutritious foods during menstruation.

Dark chocolate:Dark chocolate with 85% cocoa is rich in magnesium and fiber.

Orange: Oranges are rich in magnesium, potassium and vitamin C. They reduce fatigue and improve mood.

Nuts: A handful of almonds and pistachios are good snacks during menstruation.