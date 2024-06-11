Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against US dollar on Tuesday. The muted trend in domestic equities, rising crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in overseas markets weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.49 against the American currency and touched 83.50 in initial trade. On Monday, the rupee settled for the day lower by 10 paise at 83.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.12, lower by 0.02 per cent.