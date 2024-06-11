Gadkari becomes longest-serving Minister in same role under PM Modi

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will lead his ministry for a third consecutive term, making him the longest-serving cabinet minister in the same role under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known as ‘Roadkari’ and ‘Flyover Man,’ Gadkari has been credited with transforming India’s road network since he took charge in 2014. Under his leadership, the national highway network has expanded by 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1.46 lakh km by December 2023. Additionally, the length of highways with four lanes or more has increased from 18,387 km to 46,179 km over the last decade.

Gadkari’s tenure has seen significant projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, aimed at optimizing the efficiency of goods and people movement across the country. The first phase of this program, covering 34,800 km in 31 states and union territories, is in various stages of construction, with 27,384 km awarded and 15,045 km completed by December 31. This phase is scheduled for completion by 2028. Gadkari has also focused on enhancing roadside amenities and launching the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme to improve car safety standards. Efforts to modernize toll collection through Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are underway to ensure a seamless tolling experience.

Gadkari, who began his political career in Nagpur, has overseen major infrastructure projects like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and Nagpur’s multi-layer metro rail cum flyover system. He has also held portfolios in micro, small, and medium enterprises, shipping, water resources, rural development, and Ganga rejuvenation. His continued leadership is expected to drive further advancements in India’s infrastructure development.