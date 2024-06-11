Heilbronn Neckarcup Challenger: India’s Sumit Nagal wins title

Berlin: In tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal clinched the Heilbronn Neckarcup Challenger in Germany. He defeated Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in the men’s singles title clash.

This was the sixth ATP Challenger title for Nagal and the second of the year after the Chennai Open crown earlier this year.

With this victory, Sumit virtually qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old Nagal would be the sole Indian in the men’s singles event in Paris. The International Tennis Federation will notify national federations about qualified athletes by 12 June, following which National Olympic Committees will confirm their entries by 19 June.

He also achieved an all time high World Ranking of 77 in the Live ATP ranking. He has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023 and the win in Heilbronn was his fourth title on clay tennis courts.